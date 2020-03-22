Boost your child’s reading skills at home with a free trial to ReadingIQ

Simply put, ReadingIQ is a virtual library which your child can visit on a myriad of devices to start reading books from popular publishers like Disney, Pixar, Highlights, National Geographic, Marvel, and more. Your membership earns you unlimited access to read any of the books on the service at any time, and there are over 7,000 to choose from! Right now you can even save 59% on an annual subscription which drops its price to just $39.99 for the year.

Getting your children hooked on reading early in life can make a serious impact on how they learn and interact with the world in later years. Now with the coronavirus outbreak forcing everyone to stay home over the course of the next few weeks, it’s the perfect opportunity to introduce your child to an important way to learn, discover new stories, and keep themselves entertained. Thankfully, ReadingIQ is making that easy, fun, and free this month with a free 30-day trial for anyone interested!

Intended for those under 2 to those as old as 12, ReadingIQ is full of thousands of books your child can read on their tablet, phone, or computer. There are even reading assessments to help you track their progress over time.

ReadingIQ has books intended for new readers under two years old as well as picks for independent readers up to the age of 12, and all ages in between. However, the service doesn’t just let them read — it also lets you track their progress and reading fluency using assessments based on the available books. That allows you to see whether your child actually followed the story or not, and it’s also fun for kids as they attempt to get the best quiz scores possible.

With a ReadingIQ subscription, you’ll have the ability to track three different children’s reading progress. There are even over 700 professionally voiced titles which read the story to your child and award-winning titles, such as Caldecott and Newbery Medal winners. And best of all, you never have to worry about your child reading something which isn’t age appropriate — everything is carefully curated for their reading level.

