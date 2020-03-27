Borderlands 3 DLC Patch Notes: Level Cap Increase, Bug Fixes, And More

As promised, Borderlands 3’s next major piece of DLC–Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock–is finally out on all platforms. Alongside the update, developer Gearbox Software shared the full patch notes–and there’s quite a bit to chew through.

This update for Borderlands 3 is big, packing in an assortment of adjustments from a level cap increase to game stabilization and much more. The headlining feature, however, is the brand-new campaign add-on.

In conjunction with the level cap increase, the patch also comes with three new Guardian Rank skills and bump to the overall achievable Guardian Rank.

The update makes several quality-of-life improvements as well, like addressing various bugs that interrupted game progression, tweaking weapon damage to make certain manufacturer’s guns more effective, fixing skills so that they work as intended, and so much more. It also seems that based on the full patch notes, below, a hotfix update of some kind may be coming in the near future.

Borderlands 3’s second DLC expansion takes Vault Hunters to the frozen wasteland of Xylourgos where characters Sir Alistair Hammerlock and Wainwright Jakobs prepare for a beautiful and frigid wedding. Gearbox described the expansion as a “cosmic horror rom-com,” with the studio attempting to “put the love back into Lovecraft.”

All of this comes as Gearbox extends Borderlands 3’s latest limited-time event, Takedown Shakedown. The LTE, which wraps up on April 2, sees the bosses in the Maliwan Blacksite dropping more loot than usual.

We scored the looter-shooter an 8/10 in our Borderlands 3 review, with associate editor Jordan Ramée saying, “If you’ve never been a fan of the franchise, it’s unlikely Borderlands 3 does enough things differently to change your mind, as the game best excels at continuing what the series has always done: deliver a humorous tall tale of misfits looting and shooting their way to heroism.”

Soulrender

Anarchy

Oldridian

SF Force

Serryul Killur