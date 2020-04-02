Borderlands 3 Hotfix Patch Notes Gives Big Buff To Moze

A new set of patch notes for Borderlands 3 makes some big adjustments to the Vault Hunter Moze, the Gunner. Gearbox said it has been observing Moze’s stats for a few weeks and made these buffs to focus largely on boosting her survivability. The studio also noted that it’s not done tweaking the character and other buffs to “trouble spots” will be coming in the future.

In particular, the hotfix patch notes make some big changes to the Iron Bear, her mech suit, by reducing the cooldown time and increasing its fuel. The update also increases the bonus to three of her abilities: Behind the Iron Curtain, Security Bear, and Experimental Munitions.

The update also makes several changes to weapon balance, including the entire suite of Hyperion weapon shields. The weapons appear to be buffed almost across the board, though the adjustment to The Lob comes at the expense of reducing its projectiles.

Finally, the update also introduces two limited-time events. Those two boost the chances of getting great loot through slot machines and Proving Grounds trials through April 9. You can see the full patch notes below.

We have been taking a closer at Moze the last few weeks. Here at the first set of hotfixes based on those investigations, primarily focused on improving her survivability. We will be further addressing some areas we identified as trouble spots for her in the future.

Damned

Hyperion Weapon Shields

The Lob

Tiggs Boom

Moonfire

Good Juju