Borderlands 3 Limited-Time Event Extended Before Level Cap Update Hits Tomorrow

The new Takedown Shakedown limited-time event in Borderlands 3 has been extended on PC, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and Xbox One. The event will now end on Thursday, April 2 instead of the originally planned March 27.

Takedown Shakedown sees the bosses in the Maliwan Blacksite, the location from 2019’s Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite event, dropping more loot than usual. Gearbox said this special event is to provide some solace for those “stuck at home and looking for something fun to do in the here and now” while practicing social distancing. (We’ve compiled some of the best games to play while stuck at home during these times.) The studio also said it will be “rolling out a series of similar mini-events in the coming weeks.”

According to Gearbox, Takedown Shakedown is specifically targeted at endgame users as only those who have finished Borderlands 3’s main story campaign can access the endgame challenge. While Takedown’s difficulty will scale depending on the size of your party, Gearbox said the event is really intended for “max-level characters with powerful gear.”

This event goes live just before Borderlands 3’s next major piece of DLC, Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock, which launches on March 26 for all platforms. With that update also comes a level cap increase from 53 to 57, following February’s increase from 50 to 53. Gearbox expects this seemingly mild change to bring about a “huge surge of power for endgame players.”

In other Borderlands 3 news, Gearbox recently pushed a small hotfix update to all platforms that addressed “concerns reported by the community.” One particular change was an adjustment to Tyreen glitching in-game.