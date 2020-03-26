Borderlands 3 Update Patch Notes, Tyreen Glitch Fixed

Developer Gearbox Software pushed out a quick hotfix update for Borderlands 3 on March 19 that addresses “concerns reported by the community.” You can check out the full patch notes for the update below.

As with previous hotfixes, the patch will apply at the game’s main menu. Gearbox advises players to hang out on the main menu screen until the “Hotfixes Applied” message appears. The update fixes a number of issues, including problems around mission progression, values displaying incorrectly in item descriptions, skills not working as intended, and more.

Gearbox is preparing to launch the looter-shooter’s newest piece of DLC, Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock, which goes live on March 26 for all platforms. Ahead of its imminent release, the studio has show off 12 minutes of gameplay footage with lots of guns and very little tentacles.

In other Borderlands 3 news, the game made its way to Steam earlier this month. The Steam launch includes some added features, including cross-save, cross-play between Epic and Steam, offline play, and more. You also get free weapon skins when you pick up the game on Steam until April 1.