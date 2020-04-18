Borderlands 3’s Latest Event Is Live: Get Tons Of Loot And Cash

Gearbox has issued new hotfix for Borderlands 3, rotating out the two previous limited-time events and introducing a couple of new ones. The new events will last for two weeks, as usual, and together they make both loot and cash more plentiful. It is live now on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

According to the announcement, the new LTEs are Mr. Torgue’s Slaughter Onslaught and Making It Rain. Those two will increase dedicated loot drops from Slaughter bosses and increase in-game cash drops across all enemy types, respectively. They replace Slot Machine Mania and Trials Take-All. The announcement also teases that April 30 will add a Co-Op Loot Drop limited-time event.

This hotfix doesn’t make any balance adjustments, as Gearbox says it’s still letting the dust settle on the last balance patch. That one made heavy adjustments to Moze, and was the second such patch after Gearbox signaled it was planning to keep tweaking the character. The hotfix does make one actual fix, though, specifically to the Phasegrasp ability on Nekrotafeyo. It also lays the groundwork for Mayhem 2.0.

Gearbox recently added a unique new mini-game called Borderlands Science to the game. The block-matching puzzle game actually helps feed data to real-life researchers and gives out cosmetics and temporary boosts as rewards. The studio says the addition is permanent, and it may even migrate to mobile platforms.