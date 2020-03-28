Bored at home? Here are some free games, movies, audiobooks, and more to keep you entertained

We’ve rounded up the best games, audiobooks, ebooks, movies, and sports content that’s free right now.

With everything that has been going around the world in recent weeks, we all need an outlet. Thankfully, there are dozens of free resources that provide a distraction from the chaos.

We’ve rounded up all the games, movies, audiobooks, e-books, fitness services, and learning resources that are free right now. Whether you’re looking to unwind with an audiobook or shoot some zombies in an online first-person shooter, you’ll find something of interest in the list below.

All the games that are free right now

Monument Valley 2: One of the best mobile games is free right now. Monument Valley 2 features gorgeous visuals, intricate puzzles, and a soothing soundtrack. The puzzle game usually costs $5, so grab it for free right now. Monument Valley 2 on the Play Store.

One of the best mobile games is free right now. Monument Valley 2 features gorgeous visuals, intricate puzzles, and a soothing soundtrack. The puzzle game usually costs $5, so grab it for free right now. Monument Valley 2 on the Play Store.

What's it like to build a subway system from scratch? That's what you're tasked with in Mini Metro. There are 20 real-world cities to choose from, and plenty of game modes to test your skills. I've wasted hundreds of hours on this game, and it was worth it. Mini Metro on the Play Store, Mini Metro on the App Store

Ubisoft knew what it was doing when it launched Child of Light. The platformer has gorgeous visuals and a captivating storyline, and if you didn't buy it when it debuted back in 2014, now is the time to get your hands on the game for free. The promo runs out on March 28, so act fast. Child of Light at Ubisoft.

GOAT OF DUTY is a first-person shooter like Call of Duty, but with goats armed to the teeth (err, horns) instead. It has online multiplayer — ideal to play with your friends — and is just the perfect game to take your mind off things. The game usually costs $10, but add it on Steam before March 31 and it is yours to keep. GOAT OF DUTY on Steam.

Drawful 2 is a great party game. You draw something, and everyone guesses what that is. It is good for a lot of laughs, and if you add it to your Steam account before April 11, it is yours forever. Drawful 2 on Steam.

This is a fun recreation of a board game that sees two players working together to build castles. It's free on Steam until March 30. Between Two Castles on Steam.

World War Z is a four-player co-op third-person shooter where you have to battle hordes of zombies. There are lots of guns, a lot of gore, and a PvP mode as well. The game is free until April 2. World War Z on Epic Games Store.

Figment takes you into your surreal universe filled with music, humor, and gorgeous artwork. The action-adventure puzzler has plenty to offer, and is a great way to pass the time for a few hours. It is also free until April 2. Figment on Epic Games Store.

Need a fast-paced game with endless hordes of enemies? This game is ideal for you. Add it to your account before April 2. Tormentor x Punisher on Epic Games Store

Treasure Adventure Game is a 2D platformer that evokes memories of 8-bit games. There is a decent learning curve, but once you get the hang of things it is a wonderful game. GOG has a decent list of games on sale, so be sure to take a look at the full list. Treasure Adventure Game on GOG, GOG's list of free games.

Unwind with these free audiobooks and albums

The Lord of the Rings: The only LOTR audiobook that you should listen to is the one narrated by Phil Dragash. It is the unabridged version that also includes sound effects and original score from the movies, and is a fantastic listen. As it is technically a fan-made creation, you can download the audiobook for free. The Lord of the Rings audiobook.

The only LOTR audiobook that you should listen to is the one narrated by Phil Dragash. It is the unabridged version that also includes sound effects and original score from the movies, and is a fantastic listen. As it is technically a fan-made creation, you can download the audiobook for free. The Lord of the Rings audiobook.

Audible is offering over 300 audiobooks for free during the coronavirus crisis, with a great selection of titles aimed at children. If you're working from home and need to entertain your kids, this is an invaluable resource. Free audiobooks on Audible Stories.

LibriVox has a huge catalog of over 24,000 audiobooks sourced from the public domain. The public domain texts are read by volunteers from around the globe, and you can access them for free on your phone, tablet, or the web. There are a few gems, including classic sci-fi, classic literature from Charles Dickens to Herman Melville, and much more. Free audiobooks on LibriVox.

Explore your interest with these free books

International Children’s Digital Library: ICDL has a wealth of resources for kids, and the best part is that you can sort books based on your kid’s age. With a vast catalog of titles from all over the world, it is a great way to entertain your children. Children’s books at International Children’s Digital Library.

ICDL has a wealth of resources for kids, and the best part is that you can sort books based on your kid's age. With a vast catalog of titles from all over the world, it is a great way to entertain your children. Children's books at International Children's Digital Library.

Looking for some classic literature to pass the time? There isn't a better resource than Project Gutenberg. The site has over 60,000 ebooks in EPUB and Kindle formats, and there's a search feature to sort books by genre, author, language, and more. Classic literature at Project Gutenberg.

If you're looking for academic journals, then JSTOR is a great resource. The site's open access content includes a vast selection of journals and books from leading universities. Academic journals at JSTOR.

Amazon-owned ComiXology is offering a 90-day trial to its Unlimited subscription, giving you access to thousands of comics from DC, Marvel, Dark Horse, and others for free. You can download the comics on any device, including your phone, tablet, or the web. ComiXology Unlimited 90-day trial.

Scribd is the world's largest digital library, featuring millions of ebooks, best-selling audiobooks, and much more. The 30-day trial is ideal to see what the service is all about. Scribd 30-day trial.

If you need additional reading material, take a look at this list by Aditya Bidikar to find novellas by noted authors and dozens of free comics.

Pass the time with free movies and documentaries

Sling TV Blue: Sling is making its Blue service free until April 5, offering 45 live channels, 50,000 on-demand movies and TV shows, and free cloud DVR. Sling Blue gives you access to CNN, FOX News, HLN, MSNBC, Bloomberg TV, Cheddar News, Newsy and Local Now. Get Sling Blue free until April 5.

Sling is making its Blue service free until April 5, offering 45 live channels, 50,000 on-demand movies and TV shows, and free cloud DVR. Sling Blue gives you access to CNN, FOX News, HLN, MSNBC, Bloomberg TV, Cheddar News, Newsy and Local Now. Get Sling Blue free until April 5.

Shudder is a streaming service dedicated to horror, thriller, and suspense movies and TV shows. The service is rolling out free access for 30 days with code SHUTIN. Get Shudder free for 30 days with SHUTIN.

Pluto is one of the best ways to access free TV channels on all of your devices. It has over 250 free channels and thousands of movies, and the best part is that it is free. Free TV at Pluto.

Your favorite sports content is now free

NFL Game Pass: With the NFL season shut down, the league is making NFL Game Pass freely available, giving fans the ability to relive the best moments from past seasons. Game Pass includes access to all games and NFL Films. Game Pass is free until May 31. Get NFL Game Pass for free.

With the NFL season shut down, the league is making NFL Game Pass freely available, giving fans the ability to relive the best moments from past seasons. Game Pass includes access to all games and NFL Films. Game Pass is free until May 31. Get NFL Game Pass for free.

NBA is also making its League Pass free, with fans able to stream games from the 2019-20 season as well as classic games on-demand. League Pass is free until April 22. Get NBA League Pass for free.

That’s a short list of all the free resources currently available. I’ll continue to update the post with more content daily, but if I missed anything, let me know in the comments below.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.