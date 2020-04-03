Bored with your board games? Try the Board Game Remix Kit for free

Plenty of us are stuck inside as the world attempts to “flatten the curve” of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Kids are home from school, parents are working from home, and all but the most essential businesses have been shut down in many communities.

To get through this, we’ve got to keep our distance — and lots of folks are stepping in to make doing so a bit easier. World of Warcraft players have been offered double XP for the next month. Microsoft opened up a new educational category in Minecraft, offering free education content — like a Minecraft tour of the International Space Station — to students home from school. But if board games are more your thing, there’s stuff for you, too.

Originally released in 2010, The Board Game Remix Kit has been made available for free on itch.io. Dicey Dungeons writer Holly Gramazio tweeted about the kit’s re-release on Thursday morning. “We thought we so many people staying inside at the moment, occupying themselves with whatever’s available, it was worth digging the old Kit up and putting it out into the world again,” Gramazio said.

The Board Game Remix Kit uses pieces from board games that people likely already have, like Trivial Pursuit, Monopoly, Scrabble, and Clue. Stuff like pen, paper, and “other household objects” are used, as well. In total, there are “26 different suggestions for ways to play,” plus four more in the Valentine’s Day expansion, also available for free online.

Here’s the sort of games you can expect:

The Board Game Remix Kit is available for free as a PDF, but the team suggests a donation to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

