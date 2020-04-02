Boundary, a high-concept space FPS, headed to PS4 and PC in 2020

Boundary, the space combat simulation from the Chinese indie team Surgical Scalpels, is headed to the PlayStation 4 and PC platforms in 2020. The zero-gravity first-person shooter was originally expected to launch some time last year. Sony made the announcement Thursday on Twitter, along with an accompanying blog post by the game’s producer, Yongliang “CT” Cui.

“First-person shooters are a classic genre,” CT said, “having been enjoyed by players across different environments and time periods including wars, cities… and even other planets! This got us thinking: Why can’t we set the stage in space?”

Players will take on the role of “astroperators,” also known as AOs. They’ll don extra-vehicular backpacks along with a mix of modern ballistic weapons and more futuristic weaponry. Clad in all white, they’ll stand out against the dark backdrop of space. The key to survival will be making good use of terrain, in the form of solar panels and space station components.

Related

In today’s blog post, CT said that the key features of the multi-player only game are now complete, and that the team is busying itself with creating cosmetic options and generating new maps.

Sony’s own DualShock 4 controller comes in multiple colors: some pretty, some garish, some meant to resemble a certain bodily fluid.