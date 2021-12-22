Boxing Day sales have the best TV deals.

The Boxing Day sales are quickly approaching, and you can bet there will be plenty of TV bargains to choose from.

So, if you’re looking to start 2022 with a new television, now is the time to do so.

We’ve looked at a few different retail sites, including Amazon, Currys, John Lewis, and Very, and we’re already impressed by the deals we’ve found on TVs from Sony, Samsung, LG, Panasonic, and Sharp.

We’ve compiled a list of the best TV deals you’ll find in the lead-up to the Boxing Day sales to save you time scrolling.

We’ve got TVs for every size and budget, and we’ll explain why each one is so good.

Although the Boxing Day sales have yet to arrive, there are already some fantastic television deals available.

We’ve ranked them in order of screen size rather than price because these are our favorite TVs on sale right now.

What’s on offer: A £20 discount on a Panasonic mini-TV.

Why we like it: It’s one of the best deals on a new TV on the market, and it’s from Panasonic, which is known for its quality.

A 24-inch TV is too small for most living rooms, but if you want to put one on your kitchen counter, this is the perfect size.

Even better, it’s a fantastic Christmas present for a child’s room.

What’s the deal: Philips is offering a 15% discount on a 32-inch Full HD TV.

Why we like it: If your viewing space is limited and you want to keep your costs down, this is the perfect option.

This TV doesn’t have a 4K screen, but at this size, it’s not a big deal – and it has everything else you’d expect from a modern TV, including a streaming platform and a Pixel Plus engine that improves the quality of whatever you’re watching.

What’s the deal: A £100.00 discount on a JVC Full HD 39-inch television.

Why we like it: Because a 30% discount is a significant one, and it brings this TV into budget-friendly territory.

It’s not 4K quality, but at this size, that’s not a big deal, and it still has a built-in platform for streaming Netflix, Disney(plus), iPlayer, and other services.

