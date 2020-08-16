[BREAKING] KissAnime and KissManga Closed Permanently: Are There Alternatives?

KissAnime and KissManga, the two big sites providing anime and manga contents, are permanently shut down after a decade. According to HITC’s latest report, millions of the websites’ fans around the world ask why these websites closed.

KissAnime is a website that provides free, usually pirated, anime movies, and shows. The website’s parent company also runs other sister sites such as KissAsian, KissCartoon, and KissManga, which was also closed because of copyright claims.

KissAnime and KissManga are now inaccessible for users after being closed from their servers. These two sites were shut down because copyrights owners removed all of their files because of legality issues. The broader streaming community also faces this kind of problem.

KissAnime DMCA Page said that the website does host any content. It only embeds or links contents from other Online Video hosting sites such as YouTube.com, Megavideo.com, Google Video, and Veoh.com.

When users click any links on KissAnime, they’re watching contents provided by third parties, which means that the Anime website is not responsible for any content hosted by other sites.

HITC warned that users must not attempt to use other sites as alternatives since they might be phishing websites. Some of them could also infect your device. The closing of the two anime content provider could lead to scam sites, that would pop up to trick victims into accessing the fake websites.

Some malicious attackers use KissAnime’s URL while others copy the design and brand to lure victims into providing their personal information. KissAnime Discord support account’s messages confirmed that the two websites are gone for good and won’t be back anytime soon, suggesting that the fans might use other anime content providers.

Written by: Giuliano de Leon.