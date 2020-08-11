Brits report strange effects of UK heatwave – including diarrhoea and exhaustion

Temperatures across the UK have soared this week, with Brits experiencing blistering heat across the country.

While some sun worshippers have embraced the heatwave, many are struggling with the unusually hot weather.

One tweeted: “So fed up of the heatwave we have in the UK right now. I hate feeling sick, bloated, sweaty and hot all the time. Really killing my motivation and mood.”

And another added: “It’s extremely hot outside that I feel dizzy and sick no matter how much water I drink.”

From struggling to sleep to excessively sweating, there are several physiological effects associated with exposure to extreme heats.

The NHS explained: “Heat exhaustion is not usually serious if you can cool down within 30 minutes. If it turns into heatstroke, it needs to be treated as an emergency.”

Here’s a round-up of all the physiological effects of the heatwave, and what to do if you experience them.

– a headache

– dizziness and confusion

– loss of appetite and feeling sick

– excessive sweating and pale, clammy skin

– cramps in the arms, legs and stomach

– fast breathing or pulse

– temperature of 38C or above

– being very thirsty

While the NHS does not list it as a symptom on its website, studies also suggest that diarrhoea could be a side effect of exposure to heat.

Last year, researchers in Switzerland found that heatwaves can cause bowel problems to flare up and even trigger diarrhoea.

The study also found that there’s an increased risk for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and infectious gastroenteritis (IG) during prolonged periods of hot weather.

If someone has heat exhaustion, the NHS advises you to follow these four steps:

1. Move them to a cool place.

2. Get them to lie down and raise their feet slightly.

3. Get them to drink plenty of water. Sports or rehydration drinks are OK.

4. Cool their skin – spray or sponge them with cool water and fan them. Cold packs around the armpits or neck are good, too.

It added: “Stay with them until they’re better. They should start to cool down and feel better within 30 minutes.”

While heat exhaustion usually isn’t serious enough to require medical help, you should call 999 if you start to experience any of the signs of heatstroke. This includes:

– feeling unwell after 30 minutes of resting in a cool place and drinking plenty of water

– not sweating even though too hot

– a temperature of 40C or above

– fast breathing or shortness of breath

– feeling confused

– a fit (seizure)

– loss of consciousness

– not responsive

The NHS added: “Heatstroke can be very serious if not treated quickly. Put the person in the recovery position if they lose consciousness while you’re waiting for help.”