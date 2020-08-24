BTS’ Dynamite Isn’t the Most Viewed Online Video in 24 Hours: Find Out Who Beat Them [Not Blackpink Either]

While Korean pop superstars BTS recently made headlines for reaching 100 million views for their recent song “Dynamite” on YouTube within 24 hours on August 21, the song did not top the list of the most viewed online video in a day.

Wikipedia’s list of most-viewed online videos in the first 24 hours was updated on Sunday, August 23 to include the Kpop song on the second spot. The fifth BTS entry Dynamite’s 101.1 million views pushed back Blackpink’s “HowYou Like That” video to the third spot. Blackpink held YouTube’s number spot since June 26 with 86.3 million views for the group’s single.

While these Kpop groups may have been battling it out in the YouTube platform, Paramount Picture’s Rings Prank video on Facebook has been holding on the 24-hour record for the most viewed online video with 200 million views when it was published on January 23, 2017.

The prank is a promotion for The Ring sequel, Rings, which opened on February 3, 2017. The video shows unsuspecting customers of an electronics store view a wall of televisions when Samara Morgan, the antagonist in the movie, crawls out of one TV, terrorizing the store’s clients.

More than three years after the video has been published, it now raked over 350 million views, although its YouTube counterpart only made about 10 million views.

Aside from BTS with five entries on the list of the 20 most-viewed videos, Blackpink, and Taylor Swift were the other two artists with multiple entries having three and two videos, respectively. Meanwhile, aside from the Rings Prank, only the Chewbacca Mask Lady and the Massive Pillow Chair are not music videos. Moreover, the YouTube Rewind: The Ultimate 2016 Challenge is a year-end compilation produced by YouTube to highlight the events and videos that matter in 2016. Check out the full list below:

Read also: [VIRAL] BTS Recreates Sound of a USB Flash Drive; Fans React to KPop-Inspired Phone

The K-pop superstars have been smashing YouTube records one after another. YouTube has confirmed to Variety on August 23 that BTS’ first English song “Dynamite” gathered 101.1 million views in just 24 hours.

BTS’ recent feat did not just topple Blackpink’s record of 86.3 million views in 24 hours, but also become the first to reach 100 million views in just one day. Moreover, the video also broke the record for the most-watched YouTube premiere for Dynamite with over 3 million BTS army simultaneously watched it.

This proves that Kpop fans are a powerful force since music labels and artists brag about their 24-hour view counts. After all, YouTube only counts organic views, excluding views from paid advertisements since 2019.

Read also: Samsung Launches KPop-Themed Galaxy Phone, Partners with BTS