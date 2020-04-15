But can it run …: Crysis is a sign of life

The Twitter account of the Crytek shooter Crysis is a sign of life after almost four years of radio silence. The revival suggests that either a continuation of the series, porting to new platforms such as the Switch or a remaster of Crysis 1 are imminent.

The tweet leaves no doubt that an announcement is imminent. The statement “received data” is difficult to understand otherwise. The connection to the first part of the shooter series is made at least online by a teaser on the Crysis homepage. It has shown the protagonist Prophet since April 1, but the source text of the page contains the note “April Fool’s Day”.

It is not possible to determine which part of the teaser is the joke. The reference to the brand itself can no longer be after the tweet, so the joke potentially refers only to the series part or simply the day of publication. Crysis 1 would not need a remaster. The open sandpit locations held up well and the shooter’s graphics were way ahead of their time anyway. It can be enjoyed 13 years after its release, especially since the modding community has made further embellishments.