Buy 2 packs of Huggies Little Snugglers diapers and get a $25 gift card at Walmart

The coronavirus panic buying has left us short on a lot of essentials like toilet paper and paper towels. Diapers are high on that list, too. I know my local store’s stock got super low, and diapers are definitely not something you want to run out of. Head over to Walmart and buy in bulk as you prepare to self-isolate for a few weeks. If you get two packs of Huggies Little Snugglers diapers, Walmart will throw in $25 worth of gift cards free. Many of the packs are out of stock or selling out, but Walmart seems to be bringing them back in stock as soon as possible. Keep an eye out if the size you need isn’t available.

The packs vary in size and count, but these are larger packs so you’ll be getting a lot of diapers. Of course, 180 diapers is really only about one or two days worth, amiright? Look for the “+$25 Gift Card” addition to the product page’s image to know which diapers are eligible for this sale. The smallest number you can get is around 192 diapers. You can order more if you’re confident your kid won’t grow out of them before they’re gone.

The Huggies Little Snugglers are designed to protect your child’s skin and keep it clean and healthy. They use a Leak Lock system that provides up to 12 hours of protection and a GentleAbsorb liner that serves as a layer of protection between skin and mess. The pocketed-back waistband helps stop the dreaded leak up the back, which I can attest is one of the more inconvenient leaks out there. And of course there’s a wetness indicator to let you know when it’s time for a change — historically, one of the better diaper inventions.

Of course, if you buy too many diapers you can always donate some. Diapers are definitely not cheap and currently in short supply. Help out a family that can’t afford them by giving some to a diaper bank near you. We’re all in this together, you know?

