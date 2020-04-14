Buy A Year Of PS Plus For $37.50

PlayStation Plus, one of the best deals in gaming, is going for an extra-great price right now.

Over at Ebay, you can get a year of PS Plus on sale for $37.50 via reputable seller NeoGames. While the listing describes the product as a “subscription card,” this is an emailed code you’ll receive within 24 hours, according to the reviews. After receiving the code, you can then redeem it in the PlayStation Store. If you already have a membership, it’ll be extended by 12 months.

The listing mentions that there are “limited quantity available,” so make sure to take advantage of this deal while it lasts. A 12-month PS Plus subscription rarely drops below $40, so it’s worth snagging a code at this price when you see it.

PS Plus grants access to online multiplayer as well as free monthly games. This month, members can claim April’s free PS Plus games: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Dirt Rally 2.0.