Buying video games just got more complicated, but here are good options

In our current time of crisis, experts are all saying the same thing: We should be socially distancing as much as possible to help temper the spread of COVID-19, and limiting our time outside to essential errands. Stuck indoors, many are turning to video games to help pass the time. But how we purchase these games just got more complicated.

Normally, I suggest that people buy physical copies of games — it’s much easier on our hard drives, and you don’t have to worry about the vicissitudes of digital titles. But if you want a physical game, you have two options: You can either go into a store, or you can order online.

Going to a store, of course, means braving the possibility you will somehow come into contact with (or help spread) COVID-19. Buying a physical copy online, meanwhile, keeps you indoors — but someone else who likely isn’t getting paid nearly enough to be outside right now has to get the game to you. These aren’t great options!

Then there’s option number three, which is buying digitally. You bypass the issue of going outside for something non-essential, or making someone else do it for you. If you have the hard drive space and really want to commit to social distancing, I’d recommend purchasing games digitally right now.

But if you don’t have the storage space, or if you want to support retail workers during these uncertain times, there are still things you can do to try and be mindful:

However you decide to get these games, the basic gist is that you should give it a little more thought before setting off in a new adventure. No option is perfect, but at the very least it should be an informed and deliberate one.

