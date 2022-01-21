Buzz Aldrin has a net worth of millions of dollars.

The net worth of Buzz Aldrin is estimated to be in the millions of dollars.

Buzz Aldrin, an astronaut, accomplished a number of achievements during his time in space.

Aldrin is a NASA pioneer, and the public is curious if his fortune matches his legendary status.

Buzz Aldrin’s successful space missions have become a pillar of NASA’s history.

On May 15, 1963, Aldrin became the third member of NASA’s Astronaut Group.

In 1966, as part of the Gemini 12 program, the astronaut made his first trip to space.

Following Neil Armstrong’s landing earlier that year, he became the second man on the moon on July 21, 1969.

Buzz Aldrin amassed a (dollar)12 million fortune in 2022, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

On December 29, 1954, Buzz Aldrin married his first wife, Joan Archer.

Archer and Aldrin divorced in 1974 after having three children together.

On December 31, 1975, he married his second wife, Beverly Van Zile.

Van Zile and Aldrin divorced in 1978.

On February 14, 1988, NASA legend Lois Driggs Cannon married him for the third time.

In December of 2012, the couple separated.

Buzz Aldrin is also a social media user.

Aldrin has more than 1.5 million followers on Twitter.

“Thank you for all the birthday wishes! (hashtag)92young,” Aldrin tweeted on his 92nd birthday.

“60 years ago today, Kennedy Space Center began their mission to honor President John F. Kennedy’s dream of sending American astronauts to the Moon by the end of the 1960s,” he tweeted on January 17.

“Our historic lunar mission would not have been achieved without their unwavering support,” he continued.

“Congratulations on your anniversary!”

