By car, on foot or by public transport: guide to move in phase 1 of the de-escalation

There are many doubts about what will be allowed, and not, in each of the de-escalation phases announced by the Government more than a week ago. And it is that until we reach the so-called “new normal” we still have a long way to go since each of these phases will last approximately two weeks, so in order to move without limitations, and between provinces, we will have to wait, predictably, at the earliest, until June 22.

This afternoon will be when each community knows if it passes to Phase 1, scheduled from the beginning for Monday, May 11, although it is expected that some will continue in Phase 0. For all those that advance, it will be essential to follow a series of recommendations and Better options when it comes to moving, especially since it will coincide with a wide recovery of mobility and, surely, with an increase in claims.

[Pincha aquí para saber cuántas personas pueden ir en el coche en cada fase de la desescalada]

Therefore, according to Fundación Mapfre, getting around by bicycle, motorcycle or scooter or opting for the private vehicle with a mask, preferably if it is electric and if it is shared, are some of the most effective proposals to contribute to safe, healthy and sustainable mobility. It is also highly recommended to travel by public transport (always with a mask) and to carry out transfers on foot, when distances are short, to minimize the risk of contagion.

Although, in relation to public transport, and as in large cities, between 20 and 30% of journeys occur in this way, if their capacity is reduced by 50% (to guarantee a minimum separation between occupants) Up to 15% of the working population may need to change their mode of transportation.

“It is time to continue moving towards safer, healthier and more sustainable mobility and, at the same time, to recognize, at such an exceptional moment, the role of all modes of transport, including private vehicles, one of the alternatives with lower risk of contagion from the virus ”, points out Jesús Monclús, director of Prevention and Road Safety of Fundación Mapfre. In this sense, he considers that the accident figures have been reduced significantly, “but less than would have been desirable”, in part due to “lack of compliance with traffic regulations, especially related to speed, and as a result of higher work and mood stress and poorer quality of sleep among some drivers. ”

These two factors, in the entity’s opinion, have an impact on an increased risk and an increase in the number of distractions behind the wheel among drivers during alarm periods. It has also had an impact on the importance of “not letting your guard down, since in the face of a foreseeable increase in the coming days in the use of more vulnerable means of transport such as bicycles, electric scooters and walking, it is more necessary than never reinforce security measures and prevention ».

Shared car and face masks

Make the time of entry and exit to work more flexible to avoid coinciding at the same time in transport; promoting teleworking, an option that would reduce the demand for labor mobility by at least 20% if it is carried out only one day a week; preferably choose those means of transport that, in addition to insurance, allow interpersonal distance to avoid contagion; share the private vehicle, which represents between 30 and 50 of the total labor mobility, and which normally has only one occupant; and use the mask.

These are some of the “effective and obvious solutions” that can be applied in the short term and that are recommended by the director of Prevention and Road Safety of the Mapfre Foundation, who also suggests that companies review the mobility plans of their employees at the workplace to update it to the new needs and guarantee its road and health safety.

Zones 30, sidewalks and traffic lights

To promote the use of bicycles and electric scooters, it is committed to promoting calm streets, with speed limits of 30 km / h, as well as creating more TIL (Light Individual Transport) lanes, ideal for personal mobility systems. It also suggests incorporating measures aimed at promoting the mobility of pedestrians, the most vulnerable road users along with cyclists, for example, opening a lane for each direction on avenues or streets that allow it during weekends.

It also proposes to redistribute the urban space during working days, especially in the face of the successive waves of incorporation of workers and remember that bicycles and scooters cannot circulate on the sidewalks and that drivers should avoid falling into the temptation to overcome the speed limits or not respecting traffic lights due to less traffic.

Pedestrians: how to avoid a collision

The false sense of security that empty streets give these days can also be the source of many incidents for pedestrians, who often do not walk in the right place or simply cross in red because they find the street empty. The fact that there are many people on the sidewalk is also no excuse for invading the road.

The foundation warns that social distancing cannot imply a risk of being run over and that pedestrians must take into account that they have to be visible with light-colored clothing and reflective elements, especially when walking at night. .