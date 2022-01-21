By entering the metaverse first, the PS5 has everything it needs to strike back at Xbox.

PS5 has everything it needs to retaliate against Xbox by being the first to enter the metaverse.

Sony is in a great position to beat Microsoft to the metaverse, but it needs to bring back a long-forgotten PlayStation feature.

The news that Microsoft is buying Activision, the publisher of Call of Duty, has put Sony on the defensive.

With the acquisition of Bethesda in 2020, Xbox will have access to a massive library of games that PlayStation owners may be unable to access.

Sony can fight back by filing complaints with the Federal Trade Commission and the European Commission on Competition, but it will still struggle to keep up.

However, it has a head start in one area and could be ready to launch in the near future.

Microsoft’s Activison deal is a push into the metaverse, but Sony has the perfect hardware and software combination to beat it to the punch.

First and foremost, there’s the hardware; Microsoft dropped out of the VR AR race a long time ago when it abandoned the Kinect.

In the meantime, Sony has doubled down and is set to release the PS VR2 soon.

However, a nearly ten-year-old app that never made it out of beta could be the key to launching the PS5 metaverse.

PlayStation Home was first released in 2008 for the PS3 and remained in beta until 2015.

Players could create an avatar, live in a virtual apartment, and interact with others in public spaces.

Avatars and apartments could be customized for free or for a fee, and ads could be found in public areas.

It was the metaverse before the term was coined.

While it isn’t the only app or game that fits that description and predates the concept as we know it, it could be revived alongside PS VR2.

With virtual reality worlds like The Sandbox and Decentraland gaining popularity, some of which have negative connotations due to their involvement with cryptocurrency, PlayStation Home can provide an unrestricted gaming experience free of the controversy surrounding NFTs and cryptocurrency.

That won’t be the case now that game developers and publishers have all jumped on the NFT bandwagon.

But the company has the tools it needs to retaliate against Microsoft in the one area where it hasn’t yet made headway.

Sony doesn’t have the same financial resources as Microsoft, and it hasn’t invested in cloud gaming or game streaming services to compete.

PlayStation Home and PS VR2 could be its secret weapon for retaliation.

