Cable and the X-Force are coming to Fortnite

Fortnite is getting a new batch of skins and this time the X-Force are joining the party.

These new skins arrive just a couple of weeks after Deadpool himself dropped into the game. The skins include Cable, the battle-hardened time-traveling soldier, and leader of the X-Force. There’s also the telekinetic Psylocke and the mercenary Domino. You can purchase each of these skins from Fortnite’s in-game item shop.

The X-Force’s arrival in Fortnite represents the second Marvel team to make their way to the game. With last year’s release of Avengers: Endgame a couple members of that MCU super team also got skins in the game.

While Fortnite’s Deadpool skin seems to be taking a few cues from the recent Deadpool movies, the other skins are a pretty big departure. Both Cable and Domino show up in Deadpool 2, but they look pretty different from their Fortnite versions. Meanwhile, Psylocke isn’t a character in Deadpool at all. Psylock’s only recent movie appearance was in 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse.

All three of the X-Force skins will be available in Fortnite’s shop for a limited time, and players can earn the Deadpool skin by completing challenges from the Fortnite season 2 battle pass. Fortnite’s latest season was supposed to end in the next few weeks, however it has been delayed until June, which will give players a little more time to unlock Deadpool.

