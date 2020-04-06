Call Me By Your Name Sequel Will Bring Back The Main Cast

2017’s Oscar-winning drama Call Me By Your Name is getting a sequel, and now we’ve learned a little more about it. Director Luca Guadagnino told Italian newspaper La Repubblica (via Deadline) that the stars of the original movie–Timothee Chalamet, Armie Hammer, and Michael Stuhlbarg–are all set to reprise their roles in the follow-up.

“Of course, it was a great pleasure to work with Timothee Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Esther Garrel, and the other actors. Everyone will be in the new movie,” the director said.

Call Me By Your Name was based on the Andre Aciman novel of the same name. The sequel will presumably be based on Aciman’s follow-up to that book, Find Me, which was released in October 2019. Guadagnino was given an advance copy of the novel to read to plan out his movie.

Call Me By Your Name, which earned four Oscar nominations and one win (James Ivory’s adapted screenplay), tells the story of two young men who fall in love during one summer. Hammer’s character, Oliver, returns home after the summer and ends the relationship with Chalamet’s character, Elio.

In the book Find Me, Elio moves to Paris and falls in love again, while Oliver–now working at a university in America–is considering a move back to Europe.

Call My By Your Name’s four Oscar nominations included Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role (Chalamet), Best Original Song (Sufjan Stevens for “Mystery of Love”), and Best Adapted Screenplay (James Ivory). As mentioned, Ivory won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.