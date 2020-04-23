Call Of Duty Mobile Launching A $1 Million Tournament You Can Play In

Activision will be hosting a Call of Duty Mobile tournament, with more than $1 million on the line. The Call of Duty Mobile World Championship 2020 will begin on April 30 as an online esports event. The tournament is being cosponsored by Sony.

Eligible Call of Duty Mobile players who are ranked Veteran or higher in multiplayer will be able to take part in open qualifiers (Stage 1) from April 30 to May 24. You must be at least age 18 and be in good standing with the game, without any open or undisclosed violations. You also can’t use any external devices that modify the game controls without the consent of the tournament administration.

To take part, just click “Sign Up” in the game and your first ten ranked matches will be used to determine your tournament points. If you reach 80 points in any weekend during the first stage, you qualify for the second stage. You’ll earn rewards for registering, progression through the qualifier, and an additional reward if you qualify. Those qualifier rewards will be swapped every weekend, so even if you’ve already made it, it will be worthwhile to check back. Details on Stage 2 will be shared at a later date through the official site.

Call of Duty Mobile has been issuing regular updates, most recently adding a Crescent Moon Event and a Gun Game Variant. It’s also been taking its esports hooks rather seriously with aggressive moves against cheating.