Call Of Duty Mobile Update Adds Rapid Fire, Sticks And Stones Modes

Along with a bunch of other additions across the Call of Duty franchise, Activision has detailed two brand-new modes coming to its on-the-go Call of Duty Mobile game developed by TiMi Studios. [Update: The big new Call of Duty: Mobile update is out now, complete with patch notes.]

The first mode is Rapid Fire, a limited-time event that sees players earning Operator Skills and Scorestreaks at a much faster rate. In addition to this added firepower, Rapid Fire makes ammunition completely unlimited for those more inclined to spray and pray. Rapid Fire will be available until Thursday, March 26.

Sticks and Stones is Call of Duty Mobile’s second limited-time event. A classic game mode in the Call of Duty series, Sticks and Stones sees players duking it out with a limited loadout–typically a crossbow and throwing axe–to see who can score the most points. While every kill earns points, the axe also provides the devastating effect of resetting your victim’s score when you kill them.

While this week sees Call of Duty Mobile get some new content, the game will also lose something in turn. On Wednesday, March 25, the mobile game’s Zombies mode was removed. However, according to a Reddit Community Update, the supposed limited-time mode could make a return in the future.

Earlier this month, Call of Duty Mobile started a brand-new season that introduced a new Battle Pass, an additional map, extra Operators and weapons, and more. And a new Battle Pass means new tier rewards, of which they are plenty to unlock. You can check out the full tier rewards list below.

In other Call of Duty news, Zombies mode director Jason Blundell has left Activision. Blundell, who was employed at Black Ops 4 developer Treyarch for 13 years, said in a statement that he enjoyed working at the studio over the past decade-plus. This comes during the same year that Black Ops 5 is rumored to launch. There’s also a new map coming to Modern Warfare and weapons to Warzone.