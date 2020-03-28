Call Of Duty Mobile Update Patch Notes: New Map Added

Immediately following an update that introduced some new modes, Call of Duty Mobile has received another update that brings a new map, additional game modes, and more to the popular mobile spin-off entry in the series. We’ve compiled the full patch notes below.

The headlining feature of this new CoD Mobile update is the inclusion of a brand-new map. Meltdown, the industrial storage container laden location from Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, makes an appearance in Mobile with its tight spaces and open pathways perfect for medium-to-close quarters combat. Meltdown can be played in several game modes, including Gun Game, Search and Destroy, Team Deathmatch, and more.

The patch also kicks off CoD Mobile’s new season, Steel Legion. Though it doesn’t technically go live until April 1, the update implements a ton of seasonal rewards, themed weapons, and more in preparation for Season 4. Steel Legion is slated to run from April 1 until June 1.

Elsewhere in the update, Call of Duty Mobile sees a bunch of adjustments and tweaks as well. This includes additional game modes–like 2v2 Showdown and Gun Game: Team Fight–weapon balances, bug fixes, and much more.

in other Call of Duty news, a pretty huge update for Modern Warfare was pushed back but is now available, as are the patch notes for that and Warzone. It adds a new map and Operator, while Warzone sees four new weapons.

