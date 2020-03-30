Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign remake may get a surprise release tomorrow

A remake of the campaign from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is coming on Tuesday, March 31, at least according to a German listing on the PlayStation Store.

The campaign remake went up on the store sometime Monday morning, though there’s been no official announcement from Activision. Making this leak seem a little more convincing, the German PlayStation Store page even has a new full-length trailer showing off moments from the campaign along with some narration. The listing has since been pulled offline.

Polygon has reached out to Activision for confirmation.

The trailer ends on a screen that appears to say that Modern Warfare 2’s campaign remaster will also come with something called the “Underwatch Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle.” This bundle of content for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone includes the new UDT Operator skin for Ghost, two new weapon blueprints, a new weapon charm, a new finishing move, a new voice quip, and a new player card and emblem. For now, it’s not clear if this bundle is specific to PlayStation 4, or will be included with all versions of the remastered campaign.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was first released in 2009 and was originally developed by Infinity Ward. The game was a direct sequel to Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, the spiritual predecessor to last year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, though it was not an actual remake of Call of Duty 4. Call of Duty 4 also received a remake back in 2016 that included a remastered version of both the game’s campaign and multiplayer and was originally included in special editions of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare before getting its own standalone release.

According to the listing on the German PlayStation Store, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is set to come out on March 31. On the website, it’s listed at €24,99, which is about $27, but there’s no telling what the actual price in the United States might be.