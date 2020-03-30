Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered Trailer Leaks, Out Tomorrow

No multiplayer, though

These Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered rumours have gone from zero to 100 in the space of just a few days, haven’t they? After data miners found assets and descriptions for the rumoured release buried in the latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update, it is now speculated that the remaster could be launching as soon as tomorrow on PlayStation 4. And if that wasn’t enough proof, the announcement trailer has just leaked. Check it out below.

The trailer ends with the wording “Available Now”, which puts a lot of weight behind Video Games Chronicles’ claim that the remaster will release tomorrow. If that proves to be true, expect confirmation later today. Are you hyped to finally see Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered see the light of day? Let us know in the comments below.