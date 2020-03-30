Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remaster Releases Tuesday, PSN Leak Says

A remaster of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is indeed real, according to a PSN listing in Germany (now removed). It’s also set to launch far sooner than you might expect, with the revitalized campaign scheduled for tomorrow, March 31. It will retail for 25€ (or an expected $30).

The remaster was leaked previously thanks to a ratings listing on a South Korean Ratings board, after having been rumored to be in development since the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 in 2018. Files pertaining to the remaster were then datamined out of the latest patch for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare over the weekend, before the trailer and release date leaked on PSN in Germany before any official announcement.

The remaster includes only the campaign of Modern Warfare 2, which continues the story of Soap MacTavish and Captain Price, and features the infamous “No Russian” mission. Although the remaster won’t include multiplayer like the original Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare remaster in 2016, some Modern Warfare 2 maps have already been added to 2019’s Modern Warfare.

The listing on PSN states that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Campaign Remastered (its official title) features “completely remastered with improved textures, animations, physical rendering, HDR lighting, and more.”

Back in 2008, our Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 review scored the shooter a 9/10, with critic Chris Watters describing it as a, “thoroughly excellent package that is sure to thrill shooter fans and deprive them of sleep for months to come.”