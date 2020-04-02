Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Is Available On PS4

Following a series of leaks, the remastered campaign for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is out now on PS4 for $20. There was no advanced official word from Activision; this was seemingly meant to be a surprise release, but that was spoiled in a number of ways–including the full campaign being published on YouTube before the game went live. It’s available first on PS4 as a timed exclusive, and will release for Xbox One and PC on April 30.

As noted above, this remaster consists solely of the campaign–there’s no multiplayer functionality, a decision made to avoid siphoning players away from the likes of 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Depending on your platform, the game supports up to 4K resolution and HDR on consoles; those on PC can also enjoy ultrawide support and uncapped framerates. In terms of specific improvements, Activision says the game boasts “improved texture resolution and detail, revamped animation, remastered audio, and much more.” Developer Beenox (Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled) is responsible for the remastered version.

Buying the remaster entitles you to the free Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost bundle for use in CoD: Modern Warfare and Warzone. It consists of several cosmetics and more:

It first looked as if Modern Warfare 2 would be getting a remaster when it emerged on a foreign ratings board website. Subsequently, the game briefly appeared on PSN before a trailer leaked online, followed by a full campaign playthrough.