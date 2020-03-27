Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Key Art Leaks, Campaign Only

Bundles coming to Modern Warfare

It’s looking increasingly likely that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered will be coming to PlayStation 4 at some point this year as data miners have uncovered key art for the long-rumoured remaster. Located within the PC files of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Charlie Intel has reported on a description of the title found alongside the artwork.

It reads: “Purchase Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and receive the Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle OR Purchase the Ghost Pack: Oil Rig Bundle to receive Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered.” The use of the word “campaign” in the name would indeed suggest that the remaster ditches the original’s multiplayer components entirely — instead opting to simply release the single player missions.

Activision has yet to comment on a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered, but it looks like this latest leak really is the real deal. And with it being tied to last year’s entry, it’s likely to release sooner rather than later. We won’t have to wait for Call of Duty 2020 before we see it, that’s for sure.

Were you hoping Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered would also bring back the classic multiplayer? Or are you happy with just getting the campaign? Debate away in the comments below.