Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Remastered in development

‘Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered’ has just been released, and a new edition of ‘Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3’ should be in progress at Activision.

This is currently claimed by an insider who was recently correct with the leaks on Modern Warfare and Warzone. Also in the case of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Remastered, there should only be one campaign because Actvision does not want to split the community with different multiplayer modes, even if the MW2 multiplayer is also supposed to have been completed as a new edition.

Both Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Remastered have been finished since 2018, according to the insider, but were held back due to the Dallas shootings at the time. The release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Remastered could, however, take place fairly quickly, according to the insider, that the current MW2 is probably doing quite well.

As with Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered, there will also be a time exclusivity for the new edition of Modern Warfare 3, which will probably last for a month.

How far this information actually applies is unclear, as there is no confirmation from Activsion.