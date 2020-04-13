Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and BlackOps: Server currently unavailable

Malfunction detector

Call of Duty Modern Warfare is currently experiencing severe server problems. Corresponding messages are increasing in the Netzwelt fault detector. The problems arise worldwide. In addition to Modern Warfare, other parts of the CoD series are also affected by the failures.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Call of Duty Black Ops 4 are currently experiencing massive server problems. This is not only reported by users in the Netzwelt malfunction indicator, corresponding tweets from users worldwide are also increasing on Twitter. Our malfunction report generally also indicates that there are problems in Blizzard’s Battle.net that the CoD servers are running on.

Blizzard has announced maintenance here. However, these should only start on April 14 and relate to the titles “World of Warcraft” and “Hereos of the Storm”. So the problems seem to be an unscheduled outage. At the moment you can only wait until the servers recover. Tracks the course of the fault in our fault detector. Alternatively, you can try this workaround, it helped with the last CoD disorder.

Cities and regions affected Hamburg

Munich

Berlin

Frankfurt am Main Most common disorders Download (1.08%)

Login (Modern Warfare) (19.01%)

Login (Warzone) (30.44%)

Play offline (1.13%)

Play Online (Modern Warfare) (12.78%)

Play Online (Warzone) (34.18%)

Other (0.90%)

Website (0.47%) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Warzone) Outage map

