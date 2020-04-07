Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare And Warzone Double XP Extended For Another Day

Infinity Ward is extending the double XP period for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone to make up for some issues that popped up over the weekend.

Writing on Twitter, the studio said it’s keeping the double XP promotion available until Tuesday, April 7 at 11 PM PT. This double XP applies to standard progression, weapon progression, and battle pass tiers.

Modern Warfare and Warzone struggled with XP and progression issues this weekend that prevented some accounts from seeing their stats and rank grow as they should have. According to Infinity Ward, these problems have now been fixed, and the extension of the double XP period is a “thank you for your patience.”

his double XP period comes at a useful time: Modern Warfare’s Season 2 ends on April 7, so the double rewards should help you level up faster and unlock new cosmetic item. Season 3 begins on April 8, and it will include the character Alex and apparently a new map called Village.