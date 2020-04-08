Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare And Warzone Season 3 Patch Launch Time Announced

The big new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone that kicks off Season 3 will go live very soon, and with it will come the patch notes for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

The new update is apparently slated to drop on April 7 at 11 PM PT, which works out to April 8 at 2 AM ET and 7 AM UK. That’s 4 PM in Sydney, Australia on April 8. The file size of the update hasn’t been announced, but it will be very large, if history is any indication. The Season 2 update was absolutely massive, weighing in at around 100 GB on some platforms. Developer Infinity Ward subsequently apologized for the huge file size.

The official patch notes for the Season 3 update will be released soon, community manager Ashton Williams said in a tweet. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

Season 3 introduces a lot of new free content for Modern Warfare and Warzone that players can unlock by progressing through the new Battle Pass or by purchasing new content outright. There are also new multiplayer maps and a new Operator, Alex, from the Modern Warfare campaign. The free-to-play Warzone battle royale mode, meanwhile, introduces a new Quads mode.