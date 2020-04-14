Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Brings Back Classic Mode

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is bringing back one of the franchise’s most chaotic game modes. This week’s playlist update will bring back the Drop Zone mode, which first debuted in 2011’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

The team-based mode challenges players to hold objectives to win, with teams earning points by staying inside the designated…drop zone. The first team to reach the goal point total wins the match. The hook with Drop Zone is that killstreaks continually fall from the sky while you’re holding the zone, which leads to some particularly turbulent gameplay.

A blog post by Activision offers a number of tips, tricks, and strategies for succeeding in Drop Zone, which is played across a variety of maps such as Crash, Arklov Peak, and Granza Raid.

Drop Zone originated in Modern Warfare 3, and it was subsequently featured in other Infinity Ward-developed titles such as Call of Duty: Ghosts and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. The mode will come to Modern Warfare at some point during the week of April 13 across PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

It’s a big week for Call of Duty, as Warzone introduces a new way to play, while Infinity Ward will offer double XP for the weekend. Modern Warfare’s Season 3 is currently underway, and you can check out the new maps in a dedicated playlist right now.