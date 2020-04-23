Call of Duty Modern Warfare: Hype about the “Tiger King” skin breaks out

ofPeer Schmidt shut down

Are the creators of Call of Duty Warzone also fans of the Netflix series Tiger King? So it seems when you look at the hype around this skin.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare of Activision is currently in Season 3 .

of is currently in . With Season 3 are new Maps , weapons , Items and also Skins got into the game.

are new , , and also got into the game. Fans now want the “Tiger King” skin in Modern warfare have found.

California – Call of Duty Modern Warfare of Activision is with a few days ago Call of Duty Warzone in the Season 3 gone and has next to new ones weapons, Maps and Items also new ones Skins for the Operators get the players in the Battle Pass free play, or can get through missions. A skin creates a lot of enthusiasm, because players believe he comes from the currently popular Netflix Series “Tiger King“. He comes Modern warfare Skin really from the crime series, or is it just a coincidence?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare (Activision) with Tiger King Skin in Season 3?

In the past few days it has been Netflix series Big cats and their predators or short “Tiger King“, as the main actor Joe Exotic calls himself in the series, also very successful in Europe Call of Duty Modern Warfare of Activision out California want fans in the Season 3 operator Skins discovered the Tiger King Skin.

I’m glad Call of Duty finally added a Tiger King update to Modern Warfare pic.twitter.com/zHbs9n5YMh – Osama Bin Mobbin (@MinisterMerch) April 9, 2020

Some fans compare that skin of Operator Yegor out Season 3 in Call of Duty Modern Warfare with Joe Exotic’s ex-husband and find that he looks like John Finlay. While some fans don’t want to see much resemblance, others say it is a replica of John Finlay. However, most comments should be taken with humor.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare: Fans celebrate the Tiger King comparison

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare Community really has a sense of humor because the fans celebrate the comparison too Tiger King and post more pictures of John Finlay and the Yegor Skin, where the operator has a free torso and his tattoos can be seen.

Didn’t realize the makers of call of duty were such big Tiger King fans pic.twitter.com/luuEIz1YA3 – big RED sok (@vivsok) April 8, 2020

In particular through the hairstyle and the head shape there is a certain similarity with Yegor not to be dismissed out of hand, but if you look closely at the tattoos it quickly becomes clear that the characters no longer have much to do with each other. Of the Operator Yegor has many of the classic Russian prison tattoos, like the stars on the collarbones or the dagger on the chest, which symbolizes gang affiliation, while Finlay’s tattoos look completely different. However, the Modern warfare operator Yegor a gold chain.

Tiger King: Where Are They Today? Find out now with the all-new aftershow: The Tiger King and I pic.twitter.com/JB84nPx77b – Netflix (@netflix) April 12, 2020

You can pretty much assume that Activision and Infinity ward no Tiger King Skin have implemented in the game, but the idea the picture from the Netflix series with the new Yegor Skin it’s really fun to link.

If you look at the current picture of Finlay, he is no longer recognizable with his new teeth, longer beard and glasses. If Infinity ward so big Tiger King Fans are that they are one of the series skin in Call of Duty Modern Warfare to have dedicated is therefore to be doubted.

Many players in Modern Warfare and Warzone have problems with cheaters and campers. Now a player has developed an item that could put an end to camping.

Rubric list image: © Activision / Netflix