Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare MP, Warzone Adds Limited-Time Modes

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone continue to evolve. Activision has announced that both modes have received new variants that give you a new way to play.

Starting off with Modern Warfare, there is a new “Pro” version of Cyber Attack for standard multiplayer. The twist with this version of the mode is that players can now respawn instead of needing to be revived by teammates. According to Activision, this creates “frenetic and fast-paced gameplay” as players juggle between killing enemies and playing the objective.

The other new variant is “Blood Money,” which is for the Warzone mode Plunder. In this twist on what we’re used to, players get even more cash than before for killing enemies. Additionally, taking down enemies with a finishing move and completing contracts earns more money than before. This should make Plunder and even more chaotic, as players scramble to get extra cash.

In other Call of Duty news, both Modern Warfare and Warzone are offering double XP this weekend, which comes at a good time considering the Season 2 battle pass is about to end. There’s also a free trial for MW’s multiplayer.

On top of that, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered launched earlier this week. It includes a remastered version of the campaign, but no multiplayer, as leaks suggested. Meanwhile, Season 3 is set to launch next week. If you’re struggling to finish your battle pass before then, Activision is giving away 10 free tiers.