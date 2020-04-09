Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Narrative Director Says There’s “Plenty Of Ground” To Cover For Potential Sequel

Spoiler Warning: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has surprised fans of its campaign with its third multiplayer season with the reveal that Alex is still alive. The campaign protagonist, who seemingly sacrificed himself at the end of the game, apparently lived, although he lost a leg. Now, the game’s narrative director has responded to a fan worried that the game is wasting potential set-up for a sequel not to worry, as there’s plenty more for them to explore.

This article discusses some story details from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s campaign and contains spoilers for its ending.

Responding to a player who expressed that they wished that the series would “save some of the characters and story for the next game,” narrative director Taylor Kurosaki tweeted that they aren’t “stealing from whatever comes next,” and that there’s still plenty to be explored in any potential sequels.

Kurosaki is not confirming a sequel here, to be clear–the phrase “whatever is next” certainly hints at a sequel being likely, though, especially since Modern Warfare has sold incredibly well.

In the same thread, he confirmed that players will get to experience Farah’s reaction to Alex’s survival within Modern Warfare.

Here are the full patch notes for Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which is now live. Call of Duty fans are spoiled for choice at the moment–a standalone free-to-play Call of Duty battle royale, Call of Duty: Warzone, released recently, as did Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered.