Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Patch Delayed [Update: Out Now]

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s latest update has been pushed back. The substantial patch was scheduled to go live earlier in the week and introduces a new Operator, map, and more, but it will now release “in the coming days.” [Update: The new patch is now available along with the full patch notes for Modern Warfare and Warzone.]

Infinity Ward provided no explanation for why the update has been delayed, nor did the studio clarify exactly when it will go live on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. However, Infinity Ward did say that more details regarding “updates on release timing” will arrive sometime soon.

When it finally launches, the Modern Warfare patch comes with Talon, a brand-new Operator that’s playable in both the game’s traditional multiplayer and standalone battle royale experience Warzone. He brings with him a dog companion named Indiana, an item in Talon’s toolkit that gives him access to spicy finishing moves.

The update will also introduce the new multiplayer map Khandor Hideout. The Syrkistan location is a medium-sized map featuring long sightlines and compact interior spaces perfect for snipers, shotguns, and SMGs.

In other Call of Duty news, Infinity Ward is planning to add four new weapons to Warzone soon–though it’s unclear if they will make it to Modern Warfare. Further, Warzone has some new DLC that supports military veterans “in these difficult times [where] veterans need more help with employment than ever.”