Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 Ends Very Soon, Last Chance To Earn Rewards

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 will soon be coming to an end, with April 7 being the last day of the two-month season of game play. That makes this your last chance to level up the current battle pass and earn its various rewards.

Season 2 brought a myriad of new content updates, with the return of the fan-favorite Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 map Rust and the addition of the battle royale mode, Warzone. [Update: We also now know when Season 3 starts–it launches on April 8.]

Before Season 2 ends, Activision will be running a double XP weekend starting on April 3 at 10 PM PT through to April 6 at 10 AM PT. This overlaps with the free weekend for Modern Warfare’s multiplayer mode, allowing people to download and play the multiplayer content for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare from April 3 at 10 AM PT through to April 6 at 10 AM PT.

If you don’t currently have Modern Warfare, then be sure to download it ahead of time, so you can play as much as possible this weekend. If you want to keep playing past the free weekend, you’ll need to buy the game, but all the unlocks you earned will carry over to the full edition.

This double XP event comes at a good time. With everyone at home and the season coming to an end, everyone will be rushing to reach tier 100 and unlock all the extras. Alternatively, if you are unable to utilize this double XP weekend, you can spend real world money to unlock these items.

In other Call of Duty news, the rumored Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 remastered has been released on PS4. The game dropped on the PlayStation Store quietly, with no announcements from Activision before the release. The remaster is a timed-exclusive release on the PS4, with the game set to release on Xbox One and PC on April 30.