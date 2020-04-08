Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 3 Battle Pass Detailed, Includes Two Free Weapons

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare kicks off tomorrow, April 8, and it introduces a slate of new content to the game, including three additional maps right on day one and a Quads mode for Warzone, among other things. A new season also means there will be a new battle pass, and Activision has detailed what that gets you, including two free weapons.

On its official blog, Activision reveals that you’ll receive two free weapons as part of the Season 3 battle pass: the Renetti handgun and SKS marksman rifle. The former is unlocked at Tier 15, while the latter becomes available at Tier 31.

Activision describes the Renetti as “a well-rounded semi-auto 9mm pistol” that “excels in close-range combat.” The SKS marksman rifle, on the other hand, is a “hard hitting and agile Soviet-style marksman rifle [that] focuses on utility over accuracy.” Both guns can be customized with a variety of Gunsmith configurations, the publisher says.

In addition to the aforementioned weapon, battle pass holders will unlock Season 3’s new Operator from the outset. You’ll be able to play as the new Operator right away when you purchase a battle pass or battle pass bundle, which includes 20 free tier skips. The battle pass also includes a new shirtless skin for Yegor.

As before, you’ll be able to level up the battle pass and unlock more rewards as you play throughout the season, including Call of Duty points, Operator skins, weapon blueprints, and more. The battle pass costs 1,000 Call of Duty points, while the bundle will set you back 2,400 points. You can read more about it on Activision’s website.