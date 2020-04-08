Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 3 Leak Showcases New Map [Update]

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Season 3 update is coming very soon, and a new teaser image has been released. Prior to its debut later this week, some of the first details about what’s included in the release have leaked ahead of schedule. While a new battle pass and cosmetics are sure to be on the way, it appears a new map will also be among the additions for Modern Warfare: Season 3. [Update: Activision and Infinity Ward have officially announced details regarding the upcoming season, including the new maps on the way to Modern Warfare’s multiplayer mode. There are three in total: Hovec Sawmill, Aniyah Palace, and Talsik Backlot (a remastered map from Call of Duty 4).]

Data-miners claim to have found references to a new map called “Village” that will be included in the Season 3 update. According to the leak, which shows the map from a top-down view this is a brand-new map, not a remake of the Village map from 2011’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Another leaked image, which you can see here at CharlieIntel, shows what appears to be the loading screen for the Village map. It depicts a forest setting with buildings that are on fire. It appears to be a three-lane map.

The first logo for Modern Warfare Season 3 shows that the character Alex, from the main campaign, has survived but he now has a prosthetic leg. It’s expected that Season 3 will bring with it a new battle pass (which will be shared across the free-to-play Warzone), along with new maps, weapons, and more. All should become clear very soon, as Season 3 kicks off April 8.

