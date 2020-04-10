Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 3 Offers More Free Maps

With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Season 3 kicking on Wednesday, April 8, developer Infinity Ward has confirmed that the first-person shooter will get three new multiplayer maps this season.

The first is the long-deserted location Talsik Backlot, a remastered map from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. It sits in the middle of the Urzikstan desert, where a construction project has since been abandoned. Backlot features close-quarters combat in tight buildings and elevated sightlines perfect for snipers.

The Hovec Sawmill, a “three-lane map with a balance of mid to long-range sightlines,” is the second location. It’s an entirely new locale for Modern Warfare and has accessible rooftops for players to avoid the burning village and frenetic combat down below.

Lastly, the Aniyah Palace, which was featured in Ground War, is the third map and comes with an interesting twist. Instead of the 20 players the map used to hold, the new Aniyah Palace is “a more enclosed version of the area based around the central palace in Aniyah Incursion.” It has long sightlines and tiny crawl spaces excellent for slipping away to flank enemies. However, using Killstreaks is a little more difficult here thanks to the tighter, more compact area.

All three maps are available for owners of Modern Warfare on PC, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One, and can be played in 6v6 modes. You can check them all out below.

A host of additions and changes are coming to both Modern Warfare and its standalone battle royale experience, Call of Duty: Warzone, in Season 3. This includes a new Quads mode for Warzone, more Operators and weapons, customization options like skins, and more.

In other Call of Duty news, Infinity Ward is still trying to get to the bottom of the Battle Pass tier progression bug. The studio is aware of the problem and working on resolving the issue, but currently, Infinity Ward has no word on when the bug will be ironed out. The free tier skip promotion lets anyone who purchased the Season 2 Battle Pass 10 free tier skips before the season concluded.