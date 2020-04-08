Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 3 Update – Full Patch Notes

The patch notes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s much-anticipated Season 3 update have arrived, detailing all of the changes, tweaks, and new features coming to the military shooter. The update is also live now and available to download on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

One of the biggest changes in the update is for the Warzone multiplayer mode. The cost of one of the game’s most useful features, the Loadout Drop, has increased to $10,000. The cost of the Loadout Drop from the Buy Station started at $6,000 before moving up to $8,500, and now it’s even higher. Many players have remarked that the Loadout Drop is negatively affecting game balance, and the higher price point should help smooth things out, at least to a degree.

The Loadout Drop is one of Warzone’s distinctive features. It allows players to call in an airdrop that comes with a pre-made loadout of any weapons and items that players have already unlocked. As such, it can be incredibly useful on the battlefield.

Another change for Warzone is that the game will now display the distance between yourself and your teammates, which should help squads stay together. Additionally, the patch fixes a bug that could allow a player to become invincible if they are downed at the moment they are switching seats in the Tac Rover vehicle.

Some Modern Warfare and Warzone weapons also see changes in the update. Akimbo weapons now begin with two extra magazines of ammo instead of one. The VLK Rogue Shotgun, meanwhile, has a tighter spread when firing from the hip, and all shotgun slugs have had their aim-down-sights spread decreased.

You can see the full Season 3 patch notes below, as posted by Infinity Ward.

In addition to these under-the-hood changes, the Season 3 update for Modern Warfare and Warzone introduces new content in form of new multiplayer maps and a Quads mode for Warzone. A new Operator, Alex from the Modern Warfare campaign, is also headed to Modern Warfare. There is a new Season 3 Battle Pass, too, that comes with various cosmetics and even Riley, the dog from Call of Duty: Ghosts.

