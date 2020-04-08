Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season Three Starts Today, New Content for Multiplayer and Warzone

Maps and squads expanded

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone are continuing to truck along with new content for players, and the start of Season Three later today only helps to boost its online offerings that little bit more. Going live tonight with an 11GB update, multiplayer has been treated to new maps and weapons while the Battle Royale mode now supports four-player squads in a new playlist.

Three new maps have been added to kick off Season Three, one of which Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare players will remember fondly. Backlot is back in the form of Talsik Backlot — a remaster of the 2007 classic. Meanwhile, Hovec Sawmill is set in a beautiful village with a sawmill on fire and Aniyah Incursion is a 6v6 twist on the current map Aniyah Palace. New weapons include the Renetti handgun and the SKS marksman rifle, earned via free tiers in the new Battle Pass. A new Operator is also an instant reward should you purchase the third progression path since launch.

Call of Duty: Warzone has seen a lot of love with the Season Three update too. Players will now finally be able to team up in a group of four thanks to the new Quads playlist, with new modes and content coming to the Battle Royale mode throughout the season. Speaking of which, multiplayer will receive two further maps named Hardhat and Aisle 9 later on in the content drop alongside even more Operators and guns.

Are you heading back to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone to check out all of this new content? Squad up in the comments below.