Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Still Has No Fix For Missing Tier Skips And Ghost Bundle

Developer Infinity Ward has fixed some of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone’s issues, but not all of them. The studio has confirmed that there is currently no fix for the problems related to the free tier skip promotion and redeeming the UDT Ghost bundle on Xbox One.

Senior communications manager Ashton Williams said on Twitter that Infinity Ward continues to work on a fix for the two problems, but there is no word yet on when it will come.

“Sorry this is taking so long, but we’ll post an update as soon as we have one,” Williams said in regards to the free tier skip promotion.

The free tier skip promotion, which launched last week, gives everyone who bought the Season 2 Battle Pass 10 free tier skips to help rise through the ranks before the season ends. Missing out the tier skips is unfortunate, and the same can be said for the UDT bundle. This comes with a number of Ghost-themed cosmetics for use in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

In other news, Infinity Ward recently extended the double XP period for Modern Warfare and Warzone to make up for other progression issues that popped up over the weekend. Season 3 of the multiplayer game starts on April 8. You can read more about the Call of Duty franchise through the news links below.