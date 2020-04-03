Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Multiplayer Is Free To Play This Weekend

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s battle royale spin-off, Warzone, has been immensely popular, but if you’ve wanted to try the core game’s regular multiplayer modes, then you’ll get a chance this weekend. Modern Warfare’s multiplayer will be free from April 3 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET through April 6 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. That’s only three days, but even if you don’t end up buying the full game, it’s a good opportunity to level up your weapons and create some loadouts for Warzone–all of your Warzone purchases and levels also carry over to multiplayer.

Anyone who has already downloaded Warzone can simply select the “Multiplayer” option from the main menu to access the free multiplayer weekend. If you don’t currently have Warzone, then be sure to download it ahead of time, so you can play as much as possible. Unfortunately, if you want to keep playing Modern Warfare’s multiplayer past the free weekend, it looks like you’ll need to pay full price–no discounts have been revealed as of yet.

One of this weekend’s available playlists includes “Stocked Up, Locked Down,” which rotates between 10v10 Atlas Superstore and 6v6 Shoothouse maps through modes like Team Deathmatch, Domination, and more–unfortunately, the April Fool’s Day playlists have been removed. Other game modes you can expect include the 64v64 Ground War game type and Gunfight, the latter of which is a 2v2, last-man-standing battle. It’s incredibly tense and is perfect to take on with a friend.

GameSpot’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare review scored the game a 7/10 and praised the multiplayer’s various modes, most notably Realism, Gunfight, and night-vision goggles modes.

“Undeniably the highlight of Modern Warfare’s multiplayer, Realism mode is somewhere between the familiar Core and Hardcore modes, bridging the gulf between them,” reviews editor Kallie Plagge wrote. “Realism removes the HUD entirely, going beyond Hardcore to strip out the kill feed on top of everything else … It’s a fantastic balance for those who want more of a chance to survive a scrap, rather than dying in one or two shots like in Hardcore, but with the rest of the challenge intact. It’s a smart, satisfying evolution, and as a stubborn Hardcore-only player, it’s one I could see myself playing exclusively going forward.”

In related news, Call of Duty publisher Activision recently released a remaster of Modern Warfare 2’s campaign. The original Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer is not included, as Activision has decided to revamp and release classic maps in the new Modern Warfare instead.