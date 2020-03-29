Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s New Map Is Live [Update]

Infinity Ward is dropping a bunch of new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare content across PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. One of these free pieces of DLC is a brand-new map for Modern Warfare’s multiplayer mode. [Update: After being delayed earlier in the week, the new update is now available, and you can check out the full patch notes to see everything new. There are a variety of changes in addition to the headlining content additions, which include the map and Operator for Modern Warfare, and new weapons for Warzone.]

Modern Warfare’s newest map is Khandor Hideout, a medium-sized Syrkistan location that supports 6v6 squad play. It features long sightlines and compact interior spaces perfect for snipers, shotguns, and SMGs. Khandor Hideout goes live tomorrow, March 24 at 11 PM PT. You can check it out below.

Also new to Modern Warfare this week across all platforms is a brand-new Operator. Talon is the first-person shooter’s newest DLC character and he comes with a dog companion to spice up your finishing move.

A lot more is coming to the Call of Duty franchise across the board, including two new modes for CoD Mobile, playlist updates and double XP in Black Ops 4, additional weapons in Warzone, and much more.

In other Call of Duty news, it seems a remaster of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is supposedly on the way for consoles and PC. The details are a bit hazy, but a South Korean ratings board suggests a “campaign remaster” is allegedly in the cards for Modern Warfare 2.