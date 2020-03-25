Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare’s New Operator Features A Very Good Dog Companion

Developer Infinity Ward has opened up about everything new coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One this week. And one of the latest additions is a brand-new Operator who brings along a very good dog that will spice up your finishing move. [Update: The update won’t be hitting as soon as expected. Rather than launch on March 24, Infinity Ward has delayed the update to sometime “in the coming days.”]

Talon is the new operator to join both Modern Warfare (which is also getting a new map) and the game’s standalone battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone (which is getting some new weapons). He brings along two legendary blueprints and two Battle Pass tier skips, as well as his dog buddy Indiana, which can be commanded via Talon’s Finishing Move. The Talon bundle hits the Call of Duty store on Tuesday, March 24 and Indiana is “one of [the] many items [available to Talon].”

Call of Duty’s free-to-play battle royale experience Warzone finally has a dedicated Solo mode for those lone wolves who want to test their mettle against 149 other players. Sometime in the future, according to Infinity Ward, Warzone’s player count could eventually jump up to 200 per match.

In other Call of Duty news, a leak has appeared allegedly confirming the existence of a Modern Warfare 2 remaster. The details seem murky at the moment, but a South Korean ratings board suggests a “campaign remaster” of the classic Call of Duty title is on the way for consoles and PC.