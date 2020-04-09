Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Official Website Briefly Listed A Duos Mode For Warzone

The Season 3 update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare recently went live, introducing a slate of new content to the game, from the introduction of three additional maps, to new weapons and Operators, a host of other tweaks and fixes, and much more.

Call of Duty: Warzone–the free-to-play battle royale experience–has also seen a number of changes and new content, most notably the addition of Quads. This new game mode expands your team size to four players instead of the three Warzone initially started with, but some players are miffed that Trios has been axed altogether.

You and a friend might’ve been able to grin and bear it with a random teammate, but that’s harder to do when you’re stuck with two–and that’s if they don’t quit the game beforehand, leaving you in the lurch against the unenviable odds of 2v4 firefights. Developer Infinity Ward at least seems cognizant of this and is planning to add Duos to the list of game modes at some point during the season.

The Season 3 landing page on the official site previously featured a Warzone section for new modes that listed Quads, Duos, and a third tile that’s left open for “more throughout the season.” The site has since been updated to remove any mention of this, but not before people managed to grab screenshots.

Other new additions are coming to Warzone over the coming weeks, too, including changes to loot (like silenced and non-silenced variants of weapons littered throughout the map), tweaks to the playlist (such as “Scopes and Scatter Guns,” which forces players to use snipers and shotguns only), additional weapons and blueprints, and more.